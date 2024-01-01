rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035111
Baby flammulated owl was exploring new territory since this species is not typically found in Utah. Sour Dough area, Uinta…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Baby flammulated owl was exploring new territory since this species is not typically found in Utah. Sour Dough area, Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, USA. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035111

View CC0 License

Baby flammulated owl was exploring new territory since this species is not typically found in Utah. Sour Dough area, Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, USA. Original public domain image from Flickr

More