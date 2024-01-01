rawpixel
Tech Sgt. Christian San Juan, a native of Rohnert Park, Calif., assigned to the Nondestructive Inspection section of the 477th Maintenance Unit, inspects a negative film of aircraft parts for structural defects at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2017. Nondestructive inspection Airmen analyze wear metal content on engine lubricating oil and other fluids, as well as detect flaws such as cracks, voids and heat damage on aircraft parts utilizing various test equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035243

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

More