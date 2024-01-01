rawpixel
Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, take cover while conducting M67 fragmentation grenade live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 12, 2017. During the familiarization training the Soldiers threw live hand grenades to hone their proficiency. The fragmentation hand grenade has a lethal radius of 5 meters and can produce casualties up to 15 meters, dispersing shrapnel as far as 230 meters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035262

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

