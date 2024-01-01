https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035262Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextParatroopers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, take cover while conducting M67 fragmentation grenade live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 12, 2017. During the familiarization training the Soldiers threw live hand grenades to hone their proficiency. The fragmentation hand grenade has a lethal radius of 5 meters and can produce casualties up to 15 meters, dispersing shrapnel as far as 230 meters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035262View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2330 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4647 x 3093 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadParatroopers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, take cover while conducting M67 fragmentation grenade live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 12, 2017. During the familiarization training the Soldiers threw live hand grenades to hone their proficiency. The fragmentation hand grenade has a lethal radius of 5 meters and can produce casualties up to 15 meters, dispersing shrapnel as far as 230 meters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore