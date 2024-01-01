rawpixel
A U.S. Marine assigned to 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, shouts orders while conducting a live-fire exercise during the 4th Marine Division Annual Rifle Squad Competition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 7, 2017. Rifle squads from 1st and 2nd Battalions, 23rd Marine Regiment and 3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, competed in events that highlighted offensive/defensive operations, patrolling techniques, combat marksmanship, physical endurance, and overall small unit leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035278

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

