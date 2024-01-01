rawpixel
Hatchet Company Live-Fire Training
Paratroopers assigned to Scout Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conduct live-fire training at the Infantry Platoon Battle Course on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 26, 2017. The paratroopers honed their fire and maneuver tactics and reinforced unit cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

