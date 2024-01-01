rawpixel
Army Pfc. Richard Burger, a native of Independence, Mo., assigned to the 574th Quartermaster Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska, runs through smoke marking a simulated casualty extraction point on a Situation Exercise Training lane during the Ready Warrior Competition at Camp Madbull on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Thursday, June 23, 2016. The three-day competition tested teams of Soldiers in physical fitness, small arms proficiency, land navigation, and small-unit tactics as well as other Soldier skills. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

ID : 
4035291

