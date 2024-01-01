rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035305
Airmen and Soldiers compete in the 5th Annual Army vs. Air Force Hockey Game, Jan. 13, 2018, at the Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska. The game is played annually between teams made of service members assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, promotes military esprit de corps and enhances the relationship between JBER and the Anchorage community. The Air Force team won the game 11-1. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035305

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

