Air Force Staff Sgt. Marshall Rains, right, controls military working dog, Greg, as he attacks Staff Sgt. Brandon Hardy, during aggression training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 17, 2018. The military working dog teams, assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron, routinely perform this training to maintain their skills and operational readiness. Boyd is a native of Atlanta, Ga. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035317

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

