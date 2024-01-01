rawpixel
South Dakota Army National Guard Spc. Bailey Ruff fires the M287 subcaliber tracer trainer as part of M136E1 AT4-CS confined…
South Dakota Army National Guard Spc. Bailey Ruff fires the M287 subcaliber tracer trainer as part of M136E1 AT4-CS confined light anti-armor weapon familiarization training during the National Guard Best Warrior Region VI 2018 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 15, 2018. National Guard Best Warrior Region VI 2018 is a four-day competition that tests Soldiers' mental and physical toughness through a series of events that demonstrate technical and tactical proficiency to determine the top non-commissioned officer and junior enlisted Soldier. The competitors represent the top Soldiers from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035326

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

