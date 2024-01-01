https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035327Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text4th Marine Division Super Squad Competition 2018U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cole Cunningham, a mortarman with 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, hold security while competing in the 4th Marine Division Super Squad Competition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 4, 2018. During the competition, squads from 1st and 3rd Battalions, 23rd Marine Regiment and 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, exercised their technical and tactical proficiencies by competing in events that highlighted offensive/defensive operations, patrolling techniques, combat marksmanship, physical endurance and small unit leadership. Cunningham is a native of Crossville, Tenn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035327View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2329 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4256 x 2832 px | 300 dpiFree Download4th Marine Division Super Squad Competition 2018U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cole Cunningham, a mortarman with 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, hold security while competing in the 4th Marine Division Super Squad Competition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 4, 2018. During the competition, squads from 1st and 3rd Battalions, 23rd Marine Regiment and 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, exercised their technical and tactical proficiencies by competing in events that highlighted offensive/defensive operations, patrolling techniques, combat marksmanship, physical endurance and small unit leadership. Cunningham is a native of Crossville, Tenn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore