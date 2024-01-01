rawpixel
4th Marine Division Super Squad Competition 2018
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cole Cunningham, a mortarman with 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, hold security while competing in the 4th Marine Division Super Squad Competition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 4, 2018. During the competition, squads from 1st and 3rd Battalions, 23rd Marine Regiment and 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, exercised their technical and tactical proficiencies by competing in events that highlighted offensive/defensive operations, patrolling techniques, combat marksmanship, physical endurance and small unit leadership. Cunningham is a native of Crossville, Tenn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035327

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

