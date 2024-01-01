https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035332Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSoldiers assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, perform railhead operations in sub-zero temperatures on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 30, 2018. The Fort Wainwright-based Soldiers are off-loading their vehicles and equipment as part of Arctic Thrust, a short-notice rapid deployment exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035332View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5073 x 3382 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSoldiers assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, perform railhead operations in sub-zero temperatures on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 30, 2018. The Fort Wainwright-based Soldiers are off-loading their vehicles and equipment as part of Arctic Thrust, a short-notice rapid deployment exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from FlickrMore