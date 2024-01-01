rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035698
A U.S. Army RQ-11 Raven B, a small unmanned aerial system, flies over range 86 during the field training portion of the 1st…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A U.S. Army RQ-11 Raven B, a small unmanned aerial system, flies over range 86 during the field training portion of the 1st Battalion, 254th Regional Training Institute (Combat Arms), New Jersey Army National Guard's unmanned aerial system Raven operator’s course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 15, 2019. The 254th, which is based out of Sea Girt, N.J., trained 11 Army National Guard Soldiers from Arkansas, Florida, New York, and Texas May 5-17. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035698

View CC0 License

A U.S. Army RQ-11 Raven B, a small unmanned aerial system, flies over range 86 during the field training portion of the 1st Battalion, 254th Regional Training Institute (Combat Arms), New Jersey Army National Guard's unmanned aerial system Raven operator’s course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 15, 2019. The 254th, which is based out of Sea Girt, N.J., trained 11 Army National Guard Soldiers from Arkansas, Florida, New York, and Texas May 5-17. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from Flickr

More