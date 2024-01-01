https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035698Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA U.S. Army RQ-11 Raven B, a small unmanned aerial system, flies over range 86 during the field training portion of the 1st Battalion, 254th Regional Training Institute (Combat Arms), New Jersey Army National Guard's unmanned aerial system Raven operator’s course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 15, 2019. The 254th, which is based out of Sea Girt, N.J., trained 11 Army National Guard Soldiers from Arkansas, Florida, New York, and Texas May 5-17. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035698View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4934 x 3289 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA U.S. Army RQ-11 Raven B, a small unmanned aerial system, flies over range 86 during the field training portion of the 1st Battalion, 254th Regional Training Institute (Combat Arms), New Jersey Army National Guard's unmanned aerial system Raven operator’s course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 15, 2019. The 254th, which is based out of Sea Girt, N.J., trained 11 Army National Guard Soldiers from Arkansas, Florida, New York, and Texas May 5-17. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from FlickrMore