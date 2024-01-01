rawpixel
Able Company, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division
Able Company, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conducts M67 fragmentation grenade live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 30, 2020. The unit trained with live hand grenades to hone their proficiency and maintain readiness in the Arctic environment. The fragmentation hand grenade has a lethal radius of 5 meters and can produce casualties up to 15 meters, dispersing shrapnel as far as 230 meters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth). Original public domain image from Flickr

