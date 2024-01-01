https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035707Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAble Company, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conducts M67 fragmentation grenade live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 30, 2020. The unit trained with live hand grenades to hone their proficiency and maintain readiness in the Arctic environment. The fragmentation hand grenade has a lethal radius of 5 meters and can produce casualties up to 15 meters, dispersing shrapnel as far as 230 meters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035707View CC0 LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3826 x 2733 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAble Company, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conducts M67 fragmentation grenade live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 30, 2020. The unit trained with live hand grenades to hone their proficiency and maintain readiness in the Arctic environment. The fragmentation hand grenade has a lethal radius of 5 meters and can produce casualties up to 15 meters, dispersing shrapnel as far as 230 meters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth). Original public domain image from FlickrMore