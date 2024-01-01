https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035728Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBattlefield Airmen, Army aviators and pathfinders conduct airborne training at JBERAn Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter operated by Army aviators with the 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, takes off from Geronimo Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 28, 2020. Battlefield Airmen with the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, Army pathfinders with the 4th Quartermaster Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and supported by Army aviators, conducted airborne training to maintain operational readiness. The focus on readiness demonstrates the installation’s resiliency and posture for the future throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035728View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2331 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3747 x 2496 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBattlefield Airmen, Army aviators and pathfinders conduct airborne training at JBERAn Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter operated by Army aviators with the 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, takes off from Geronimo Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 28, 2020. Battlefield Airmen with the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, Army pathfinders with the 4th Quartermaster Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and supported by Army aviators, conducted airborne training to maintain operational readiness. The focus on readiness demonstrates the installation’s resiliency and posture for the future throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore