Battlefield Airmen, Army aviators and pathfinders conduct airborne training at JBER
An Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter operated by Army aviators with the 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, takes off from Geronimo Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 28, 2020. Battlefield Airmen with the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, Army pathfinders with the 4th Quartermaster Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and supported by Army aviators, conducted airborne training to maintain operational readiness. The focus on readiness demonstrates the installation’s resiliency and posture for the future throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
ID : 
4035728

View CC0 License

