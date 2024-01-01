https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035734Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text‘3 Geronimo’ paratroopers qualify on M249 light machine guns at JBERExpended 5.56 mm ammunition casings litter the ground as paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conduct M249 light machine gun live-fire qualification at Grezelka range on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 20, 2020. The Soldiers honed their marksmanship skills by identifying and engaging multiple targets at varying distances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035734View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8256 x 5504 px | 300 dpiFree Download‘3 Geronimo’ paratroopers qualify on M249 light machine guns at JBERExpended 5.56 mm ammunition casings litter the ground as paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conduct M249 light machine gun live-fire qualification at Grezelka range on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 20, 2020. The Soldiers honed their marksmanship skills by identifying and engaging multiple targets at varying distances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore