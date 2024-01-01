rawpixel
Expended 5.56 mm ammunition casings litter the ground as paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conduct M249 light machine gun live-fire qualification at Grezelka range on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 20, 2020. The Soldiers honed their marksmanship skills by identifying and engaging multiple targets at varying distances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035734

View CC0 License

