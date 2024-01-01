rawpixel
An expended 5.56mm cartridge leaves the ejection port of a paratrooper’s M-4 carbine as Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conduct weapons qualification with M-4 Carbines on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 3, 2020. The Soldiers utilize individual weapons qualification to build upon their basic soldiering skills, and lethality as paratroopers. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035741

View CC0 License

