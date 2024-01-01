rawpixel
A sign warning of unexploded ammunition is seen covered in hoar frost as paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, use M240B, and M2 machine guns while conducting live-fire qualification at Grezelka range, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 5, 2019. The Soldiers practiced identifying, and engaging targets at varying distances to solidify their proficiency with the weapons in sub-arctic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035753

View CC0 License

