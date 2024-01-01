rawpixel
GBU-32s (Guided Bomb Units) are strapped to a trailer awaiting transport on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 2, 2019, while 3rd Munitions Squadron Airmen are participating in the Polar Force 20-1 exercise. Polar Force 20-1 is designed to exercise multiple elements of the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept of operations, which include generating 5th Generation combat power from austere locations, command and control using non-traditional methods, and rapid airlift capabilities to sustain a forward operating location. The ACE concept enables 3rd Wing to deliver lethal Airpower for America, even in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4035757

