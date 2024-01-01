rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035773
A heavy pallet parachute collapses after being deployed from a U.S. Air Force C-17-Globemaster III operated by the 517th…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A heavy pallet parachute collapses after being deployed from a U.S. Air Force C-17-Globemaster III operated by the 517th Airlift Squadron during airborne training at Malemute Drop Zone Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 30, 2019. Following a heavy equipment drop, paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conducted a parachute assault and honed their skills by setting up a M119A2 105 mm howitzer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035773

View CC0 License

A heavy pallet parachute collapses after being deployed from a U.S. Air Force C-17-Globemaster III operated by the 517th Airlift Squadron during airborne training at Malemute Drop Zone Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 30, 2019. Following a heavy equipment drop, paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conducted a parachute assault and honed their skills by setting up a M119A2 105 mm howitzer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

More