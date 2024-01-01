https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035792Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA U.S. Air Force fire protection specialist assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron, ventilates a smoke-filled room while battling a simulated structure fire during wartime-firefighting readiness training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 23, 2018. During the readiness training the Air Force firefighters donned various levels of mission oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear and practiced responding to emergency situations in a simulated toxic environment during a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear strike. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035792View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2336 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7111 x 4746 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA U.S. Air Force fire protection specialist assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron, ventilates a smoke-filled room while battling a simulated structure fire during wartime-firefighting readiness training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 23, 2018. During the readiness training the Air Force firefighters donned various levels of mission oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear and practiced responding to emergency situations in a simulated toxic environment during a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear strike. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore