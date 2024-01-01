rawpixel
An AT-6 Harvard Mk IV performs an aerial display during the Heritage Flight demonstration at the Arctic Thunder Open House on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 1, 2018. During the biennial open house, JBER opens its gates to the public and hosts multiple performers including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, JBER Joint Forces Demonstration and the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caitlin Russell). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035807

View CC0 License

