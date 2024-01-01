rawpixel
Arctic Thunder Open House 2018An F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off during the Joint Forces Demonstration Arctic Thunder Open…
Arctic Thunder Open House 2018
An F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off during the Joint Forces Demonstration Arctic Thunder Open House on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 30, 2018. During the biennial open house, JBER opens its gates to the public and hosts multiple performers including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, JBER Joint Forces Demonstration and the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Javier Alvarez). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035835

View CC0 License

Arctic Thunder Open House 2018
