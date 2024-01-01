https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035835Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArctic Thunder Open House 2018An F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off during the Joint Forces Demonstration Arctic Thunder Open House on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 30, 2018. During the biennial open house, JBER opens its gates to the public and hosts multiple performers including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, JBER Joint Forces Demonstration and the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Javier Alvarez). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035835View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 871 x 1306 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadArctic Thunder Open House 2018An F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off during the Joint Forces Demonstration Arctic Thunder Open House on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 30, 2018. During the biennial open house, JBER opens its gates to the public and hosts multiple performers including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, JBER Joint Forces Demonstration and the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Javier Alvarez). Original public domain image from FlickrMore