Arctic Thunder Open House 2018
A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor piloted by a member of the Air Combat Command F-22 Demonstration Team performs aerial maneuvers during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 30, 2018. This biennial event hosted by JBER is one of the largest in the state and one of the premier aerial demonstrations in the world. The event features multiple performers and ground acts to include the JBER joint forces, U.S. Air Force F-22 and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstrations teams, June 30-July 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4035841

