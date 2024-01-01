https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035841Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArctic Thunder Open House 2018A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor piloted by a member of the Air Combat Command F-22 Demonstration Team performs aerial maneuvers during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 30, 2018. This biennial event hosted by JBER is one of the largest in the state and one of the premier aerial demonstrations in the world. The event features multiple performers and ground acts to include the JBER joint forces, U.S. Air Force F-22 and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstrations teams, June 30-July 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035841View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2329 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3806 x 2533 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadArctic Thunder Open House 2018A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor piloted by a member of the Air Combat Command F-22 Demonstration Team performs aerial maneuvers during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 30, 2018. This biennial event hosted by JBER is one of the largest in the state and one of the premier aerial demonstrations in the world. The event features multiple performers and ground acts to include the JBER joint forces, U.S. Air Force F-22 and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstrations teams, June 30-July 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore