https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035852Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArmy National Guardsmen zero their M4 carbines while competing in the National Guard Best Warrior Region VI 2018 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 14, 2018. National Guard Best Warrior Region VI 2018 is a four-day competition that tests Soldiers' mental and physical toughness through a series of events that demonstrate technical and tactical proficiency to determine the top non-commissioned officer and junior enlisted Soldier. The competitors represent the top Soldiers from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035852View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2336 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7042 x 4700 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadArmy National Guardsmen zero their M4 carbines while competing in the National Guard Best Warrior Region VI 2018 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 14, 2018. National Guard Best Warrior Region VI 2018 is a four-day competition that tests Soldiers' mental and physical toughness through a series of events that demonstrate technical and tactical proficiency to determine the top non-commissioned officer and junior enlisted Soldier. The competitors represent the top Soldiers from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore