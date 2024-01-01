rawpixel
3 Geronimo Award CeremonyParatroopers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade…
3 Geronimo Award Ceremony
Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, participate in an award ceremony held at Pershing Field, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 7, 2018. The ceremony recognized the sacrifices and achievements of the Soldiers of 3 Geronimo during their recent 9 month combat deployment to Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035862

View CC0 License

