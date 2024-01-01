https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035875Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA sled dog team offers rides to Hillberg Ski Area visitors at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 14, 2018. As part of the Morale, Welfare and Recreation program hosted by the 673d Force Support Squadron and JBER Life Team, the Hillberg Ski Area offers those with base access a variety of winter sports and events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035875View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 661 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1927 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7081 x 3899 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA sled dog team offers rides to Hillberg Ski Area visitors at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 14, 2018. As part of the Morale, Welfare and Recreation program hosted by the 673d Force Support Squadron and JBER Life Team, the Hillberg Ski Area offers those with base access a variety of winter sports and events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore