rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035875
A sled dog team offers rides to Hillberg Ski Area visitors at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 14, 2018. As…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A sled dog team offers rides to Hillberg Ski Area visitors at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 14, 2018. As part of the Morale, Welfare and Recreation program hosted by the 673d Force Support Squadron and JBER Life Team, the Hillberg Ski Area offers those with base access a variety of winter sports and events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035875

View CC0 License

A sled dog team offers rides to Hillberg Ski Area visitors at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 14, 2018. As part of the Morale, Welfare and Recreation program hosted by the 673d Force Support Squadron and JBER Life Team, the Hillberg Ski Area offers those with base access a variety of winter sports and events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

More