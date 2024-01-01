https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035879Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA paratrooper assigned to the 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, adjusts the scope on a M2010 Enhanced Sniper Rifle on Statler range at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 6, 2018, during marksmanship training. A sniper's main responsibility is to deliver discriminatory, highly accurate rifle fire against enemy targets that cannot be engaged successfully by the regular rifleman due to range, size, location, fleeting nature, or visibility. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035879View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2329 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4256 x 2832 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA paratrooper assigned to the 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, adjusts the scope on a M2010 Enhanced Sniper Rifle on Statler range at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 6, 2018, during marksmanship training. A sniper's main responsibility is to deliver discriminatory, highly accurate rifle fire against enemy targets that cannot be engaged successfully by the regular rifleman due to range, size, location, fleeting nature, or visibility. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from FlickrMore