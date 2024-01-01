rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035879
A paratrooper assigned to the 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne)…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A paratrooper assigned to the 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, adjusts the scope on a M2010 Enhanced Sniper Rifle on Statler range at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 6, 2018, during marksmanship training. A sniper's main responsibility is to deliver discriminatory, highly accurate rifle fire against enemy targets that cannot be engaged successfully by the regular rifleman due to range, size, location, fleeting nature, or visibility. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035879

View CC0 License

A paratrooper assigned to the 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, adjusts the scope on a M2010 Enhanced Sniper Rifle on Statler range at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 6, 2018, during marksmanship training. A sniper's main responsibility is to deliver discriminatory, highly accurate rifle fire against enemy targets that cannot be engaged successfully by the regular rifleman due to range, size, location, fleeting nature, or visibility. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

More