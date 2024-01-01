rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035920
U.S. Air Force military working dog, Kahn, assigned to the 673rd Security Forces Squadron, searches for simulated hidden…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

U.S. Air Force military working dog, Kahn, assigned to the 673rd Security Forces Squadron, searches for simulated hidden explosives during annual certification training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 14, 2016. The annual certification evaluated the military working dog team's ability to detect hidden simulated explosives and the dog's obedience to the handler's commands. This training ensures that the military working dog teams maintain their skills and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035920

View CC0 License

U.S. Air Force military working dog, Kahn, assigned to the 673rd Security Forces Squadron, searches for simulated hidden explosives during annual certification training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 14, 2016. The annual certification evaluated the military working dog team's ability to detect hidden simulated explosives and the dog's obedience to the handler's commands. This training ensures that the military working dog teams maintain their skills and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

More