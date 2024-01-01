rawpixel
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform precision formation flying and aerobatics during the Arctic Thunder Special Needs and…
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform precision formation flying and aerobatics during the Arctic Thunder Special Needs and Family Day at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on July 29, 2016. The biennial event is historically the largest multi-day event in the state and one of the premier aerial demonstrations in the world. Arctic Thunder will open its doors to the public, featuring more than 40 key performers and ground acts, July 30 and 31. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena). Original public domain image from Flickr

