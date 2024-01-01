rawpixel
Bravo Company, 1st Battalion (Airborne), 143rd Infantry Regiment Deactivation Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers with B…
Bravo Company, 1st Battalion (Airborne), 143rd Infantry Regiment Deactivation
Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers with B Company, 1st Battalion (Airborne),143rd Infantry Regiment, jump out of a UH-60 Black Hawk for the unit's final jump before they retire their airborne status, Aug. 5, 2016 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The Soldiers will remain in Alaska but fall under the 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Richardson). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
