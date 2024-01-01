https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035940Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Aurora Borealis is seen in the night sky over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, above a 34-foot-tower once used by U.S. Army Alaska paratroopers to perform pre-jump training for airborne operations. In recent years a new Airborne Sustainment Training Area was built on JBER to serve training needs of the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, USARAK. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035940View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4951 x 3301 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Aurora Borealis is seen in the night sky over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, above a 34-foot-tower once used by U.S. Army Alaska paratroopers to perform pre-jump training for airborne operations. In recent years a new Airborne Sustainment Training Area was built on JBER to serve training needs of the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, USARAK. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from FlickrMore