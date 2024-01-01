rawpixel
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the night sky over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, above a 34…
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the night sky over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, above a 34-foot-tower once used by U.S. Army Alaska paratroopers to perform pre-jump training for airborne operations. In recent years a new Airborne Sustainment Training Area was built on JBER to serve training needs of the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, USARAK. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

