U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Larry Kyles, left, and Senior Airman Danny Russo, fire protection specialists assigned to the 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron, extinguish flames while conducting firefighting drills in the live-fire simulator at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 13, 2016. The JBER fire department is trained to respond to various emergencies and regularly conducts sustainment exercises to maintain proficiency and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035952

View CC0 License

More