https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035952Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextU.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Larry Kyles, left, and Senior Airman Danny Russo, fire protection specialists assigned to the 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron, extinguish flames while conducting firefighting drills in the live-fire simulator at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 13, 2016. The JBER fire department is trained to respond to various emergencies and regularly conducts sustainment exercises to maintain proficiency and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035952View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5167 x 3445 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadU.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Larry Kyles, left, and Senior Airman Danny Russo, fire protection specialists assigned to the 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron, extinguish flames while conducting firefighting drills in the live-fire simulator at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 13, 2016. The JBER fire department is trained to respond to various emergencies and regularly conducts sustainment exercises to maintain proficiency and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore