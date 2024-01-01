https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035956Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlocks of sea and tropical birds fly near their nesting grounds on Wilkes Island in the Wake atoll. The atoll is home to thousands of resident and migratory seabirds and visting shorebirds and waterfowl and is referred to as an "oasis in an oceanic desert" by Pacific biologists. Wake Island, "Where America's Day Really Begins," is an American possession in the middle Pacific within the Micronesia subregion, 2300 miles west of Hawaii and 2000 miles southeast of Tokyo. The coral atoll comprises three islands and roughly 2.8 square miles of dry land. In recognition of its importance during WWII in the Pacific and to thousands of species of sea birds, fish, and other oceanic flaura and fauna today, Wake Island is designated as both a National Historic Landmark and part of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4035956View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2329 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4256 x 2832 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFlocks of sea and tropical birds fly near their nesting grounds on Wilkes Island in the Wake atoll. The atoll is home to thousands of resident and migratory seabirds and visting shorebirds and waterfowl and is referred to as an "oasis in an oceanic desert" by Pacific biologists. Wake Island, "Where America's Day Really Begins," is an American possession in the middle Pacific within the Micronesia subregion, 2300 miles west of Hawaii and 2000 miles southeast of Tokyo. The coral atoll comprises three islands and roughly 2.8 square miles of dry land. In recognition of its importance during WWII in the Pacific and to thousands of species of sea birds, fish, and other oceanic flaura and fauna today, Wake Island is designated as both a National Historic Landmark and part of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. Original public domain image from FlickrMore