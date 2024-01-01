rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035956
Flocks of sea and tropical birds fly near their nesting grounds on Wilkes Island in the Wake atoll. The atoll is home to…
Flocks of sea and tropical birds fly near their nesting grounds on Wilkes Island in the Wake atoll. The atoll is home to thousands of resident and migratory seabirds and visting shorebirds and waterfowl and is referred to as an "oasis in an oceanic desert" by Pacific biologists. Wake Island, "Where America's Day Really Begins," is an American possession in the middle Pacific within the Micronesia subregion, 2300 miles west of Hawaii and 2000 miles southeast of Tokyo. The coral atoll comprises three islands and roughly 2.8 square miles of dry land. In recognition of its importance during WWII in the Pacific and to thousands of species of sea birds, fish, and other oceanic flaura and fauna today, Wake Island is designated as both a National Historic Landmark and part of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035956

View CC0 License

