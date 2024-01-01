rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035960
Cookie CrushVolunteers bake thousands of cookies utilizing the Wolf's Den dining facility kitchen on Joint Base Elmendorf…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cookie Crush
Volunteers bake thousands of cookies utilizing the Wolf's Den dining facility kitchen on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 17, 2015. During the cookie drive volunteers collected dough, baked, sorted and packaged the cookies. The cookies will later be delivered to single Airmen and Soldiers living in the dorms and barracks to provide them with a homemade treat during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035960

View CC0 License

Cookie Crush
Volunteers bake thousands of cookies utilizing the Wolf's Den dining facility kitchen on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 17, 2015. During the cookie drive volunteers collected dough, baked, sorted and packaged the cookies. The cookies will later be delivered to single Airmen and Soldiers living in the dorms and barracks to provide them with a homemade treat during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

More