rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036122
Minimal botanical logo template, gold modern design for organic business vector
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Minimal botanical logo template, gold modern design for organic business vector

More
Premium
ID : 
4036122

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Poppins by Indian Type Foundry
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Minimal botanical logo template, gold modern design for organic business vector

More