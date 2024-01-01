https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036134Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy for a Statue of Queen Isabella (1675) drawing in high resolution by Pedro Mena y Medrano. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4036134View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 814 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2373 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4308 x 6354 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4308 x 6354 px | 300 dpi | 156.67 MBFree DownloadStudy for a Statue of Queen Isabella (1675) drawing in high resolution by Pedro Mena y Medrano. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More