https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036139
Ulysses at the Palace of Circe (1667) painting in high resolution by Wilhelm Schubert van Ehrenberg. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Ulysses at the Palace of Circe (1667) painting in high resolution by Wilhelm Schubert van Ehrenberg. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4036139

View CC0 License

Ulysses at the Palace of Circe (1667) painting in high resolution by Wilhelm Schubert van Ehrenberg. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

