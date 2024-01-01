rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036141
Flower Still Life (1614) painting in high resolution by Ambrosius Bosschaert the Elder. Original from Getty Museum.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Flower Still Life (1614) painting in high resolution by Ambrosius Bosschaert the Elder. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4036141

View CC0 License

Flower Still Life (1614) painting in high resolution by Ambrosius Bosschaert the Elder. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More