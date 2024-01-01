rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036152
An Angel Holding a Book (recto); Three Studies of a Falling Male Figure (verso) painting in high resolution by Cristoforo…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

An Angel Holding a Book (recto); Three Studies of a Falling Male Figure (verso) painting in high resolution by Cristoforo Roncalli (1552 - 1626). Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4036152

View CC0 License

An Angel Holding a Book (recto); Three Studies of a Falling Male Figure (verso) painting in high resolution by Cristoforo Roncalli (1552 - 1626). Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More