https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Tapestry: Venus at the Forge of Vulcan (1775-1778) in high resolution by Fran&ccedil;ois Boucher. Original from Getty…
Tapestry: Venus at the Forge of Vulcan (1775-1778) in high resolution by François Boucher. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4036174

View CC0 License

