https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036203Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTapestry: Aurora and Cephalus (1775-1778) in high resolution by François Boucher. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4036203View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 997 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2908 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3239 x 3898 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3239 x 3898 px | 300 dpi | 72.29 MBFree DownloadTapestry: Aurora and Cephalus (1775-1778) in high resolution by François Boucher. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More