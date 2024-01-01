https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036208Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMadonna and Child in a Window (1485-1490) painting in high resolution by Martin Schongauer. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4036208View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 791 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2307 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5287 x 8022 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5287 x 8022 px | 300 dpi | 242.72 MBFree DownloadMadonna and Child in a Window (1485-1490) painting in high resolution by Martin Schongauer. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More