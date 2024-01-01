rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Madonna and Child in a Window (1485-1490) painting in high resolution by Martin Schongauer. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4036208

View CC0 License

