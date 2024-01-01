https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036216Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStill Life with Lemons, Oranges, and a Pomegranate (1620–1640) painting in high resolution by Jacob van Hulsdonck. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4036216View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1020 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2975 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6918 x 5880 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6918 x 5880 px | 300 dpi | 116.41 MBFree DownloadStill Life with Lemons, Oranges, and a Pomegranate (1620–1640) painting in high resolution by Jacob van Hulsdonck. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More