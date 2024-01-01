https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036224Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Sheet of Studies with French Roses and an Oxeye Daisy (1570) illustration in high resolution by Jacques Le Moyne de Morgues. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4036224View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 924 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2696 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4323 x 5613 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4323 x 5613 px | 300 dpi | 138.88 MBFree DownloadA Sheet of Studies with French Roses and an Oxeye Daisy (1570) illustration in high resolution by Jacques Le Moyne de Morgues. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More