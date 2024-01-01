rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036224
A Sheet of Studies with French Roses and an Oxeye Daisy (1570) illustration in high resolution by Jacques Le Moyne de…
A Sheet of Studies with French Roses and an Oxeye Daisy (1570) illustration in high resolution by Jacques Le Moyne de Morgues. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

