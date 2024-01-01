rawpixel
Studies of Hands illustration in high resolution by Alphonse Legros (1837-1911). Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4036225

View CC0 License

