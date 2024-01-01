rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036226
A Young Girl Defending Herself against Eros (1825-1905) illustration in high resolution by William-Adolphe Bouguereau. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4036226

View CC0 License

