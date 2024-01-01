rawpixel
Tapestry: Jupiter Transformed into Diana to Take Advantage of Callisto with Vertumnus and Pomona, from the Hangings of…
Tapestry: Jupiter Transformed into Diana to Take Advantage of Callisto with Vertumnus and Pomona, from the Hangings of François Boucher Series painting in high resolution by François Boucher (1703-1770). Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4036230

View CC0 License

