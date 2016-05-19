2016 Change of Command

On May 19, 2016, the U.S. Army welcomed Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite as the 54th Chief of Engineers and the new Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in a Change of Command ceremony at Fort Myer, Virginia. Outgoing commander Lt. Gen. Thomas Bostick was also honored for during an Armed Forces Full Honors retirement ceremony. Gen. Mark Milley, Chief of Staff of the Army, presided. (Photo by Michael P. Whetston, USACE Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr