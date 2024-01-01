Carpenter works at the Warrior Transition Unit barracks

FORT BELVOIR, Va. — Jose Diaz, a carpenter with MNR Construction, nails wooden floor joists in place on the fourth floor of the Warrior Transition Unit barracks here, Sept. 17, 2010. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District, Belvoir Integrated Program Office, is managing design and construction of the WTU complex, which includes two 100,000-square-foot barracks that can house 288 service members. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Marc Barnes). Original public domain image from Flickr