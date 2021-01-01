https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036884Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic flower logo templates, botanical illustration psd collectionMorePremiumID : 4036884View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 55.89 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontAesthetic flower logo templates, botanical illustration psd collectionMore